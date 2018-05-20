Jail sentence for gang rape accused upheld

Abbottabad

The two members Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench maintained the Civil Court Mansehra verdict in the gang rape case and announced 14 years detention to the prime suspect Qari Naseer.

The PHC Abbottabad bench comprising Justice Lal Jan and Justice Arshad while giving the verdict on the appeal from the prime suspect of Manshera gang rape case Qari Naseer maintained the district and sessions court order of 14 years sentence to Qari Naseer and 10 years to Faizan and also absolved the third suspect Mushtaq Hussain.

District and sessions court Manshera after hearing the case in 2015 declared Qari Naseer and Faizan guilty and sentenced them to14 years and 10 years jail punishment, which was later challenged by Qari Naseer in PHC Abbottabad bench.

During the year 2015 a student of a private school (victim) was leaving college around noon when a female friend lured her by offering to drop her home in her friend’s car.—APP