Jail authorities excuse to present Nawaz in court today

Islamabad

Adiala jail authorities on Thursday informed an accountability court here that they cannot present incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif before it for the hearing today owing to security fears.

The former premier was brought to court amid tight security Thursday as accountability court II Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik resumed hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

“Rallies and sit-ins are scheduled for tomorrow which is why we cannot bring Nawaz to court tomorrow,” the jail authorities told the court.

As the hearing went under way, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris questioned Panamagate Joint Investigation Team head and prosecution’s star witness Wajid Zia.

However, Zia refrained from answering questions pertaining to corrections in the census. “Harris Sb is asking technical questions which I can only answer based on my general knowledge so there can be mistakes,” the prosecution’s star witness told court.

Following this, Nawaz’s counsel asked Zia whether the JIT sought a financial statement from Saudi authorities of audited accounts of Hill Metals Establishment.

“I will have to check the record before answering this,” the prosecution’s witness responded.—INP

