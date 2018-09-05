Jail admin to request for Sharjeel Memon’s DNA test be conducted

KARACHI : Jail administration on Wednesday decided to request an investigative team probing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s case to conduct his DNA test.

According to sources, Karachi Central Jail administration has made a verbal request to the investigative team in this regard and will submit a written request soon.

The jail administration will request that Memon’s DNA be compared with the results of the test that were earlier conducted, sources said.

On Sunday, an investigation team was formed to probe the discovery of liquor bottles from the room of a hospital where Memon was under treatment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday made a surprise visit to Memon’s room and discovered alcohol bottles, drugs.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi after his blood samples were also taken.

On Monday, Memon’s test report revealed that no trace of alcohol was found in his blood samples.

Further, a report by Chief Chemical Examiner, Dr Zahid Ansari stated that the bottles recovered from Memon’s room did not contain alcohol.

According to the report, one of the bottles contained honey and the other cooking oil.