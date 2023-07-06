LAHORE – Brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and owner of former champion of the PSL-Multan Sultans, Alamgir Khan Tareen has reportedly committed suicide at his Gulberg residence in Lahore.

As per initial reports, the business tycoon and managing director of Multan Sultans shot himself at the head at his residence in the posh locality of the provincial metropolis and died on the spot.

On getting the information, Police reached the spot and started investigations. Cops have found a handwritten suicide note at the spot where in the 63 old businessman has mentioned his disease as a reason for going to such an extent.

As per the deceased friends, Alamgir Khan has never talked about any disease. The deceased was single and his marriage was planned later this year.

On getting the tragic news, Jehangir Khan Tareen has cancelled all political engagements and left for the residence of his brother.

Details to follow…