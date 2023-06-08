Jahangir Tareen rolls out Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party

LAHORE – Seasoned politician and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen has launched his new party Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party.
The former aide of Irman Khan made the announcement during a presser in the provincial capital. Many PTI defectors joined Tareen who deserted the embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party amid a widespread crackdown.
Several politicians including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others joined Tareen in the ceremony.
In a brief presser, Tareen said they are laying a foundation for a new political party, to contribute to the country’s progress. He mentioned entering politics for a reason and joined PTI.
The former PTI leader said the incidents on May 9 changed the political canvas of crisis hit country, stressing stern action against the plotters. Tareeen mentioned that several politicians with strong political background and considerable vote bank will join Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party soon.
IPP will stun everyone in the upcoming elections and will serve the people according to their expectations, Tareen added.
Fawad Ch, Ali Zaidi and Imran Ismail set to join Jahangir Tareen’s new party