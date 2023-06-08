Jahangir Tareen rolls out Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party

LAHORE – Seasoned politician and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen has launched his new party Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party.

The former aide of Irman Khan made the announcement during a presser in the provincial capital. Many PTI defectors joined Tareen who deserted the embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party amid a widespread crackdown.

Several politicians including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others joined Tareen in the ceremony.

In a brief presser, Tareen said they are laying a foundation for a new political party, to contribute to the country’s progress. He mentioned entering politics for a reason and joined PTI.