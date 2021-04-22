Jahangir Tareen ‘receives assurance’ of meeting with PM Imran from Islamabad

LAHORE – Jahangir Khan Tareen, estranged leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said on Thursday that some people from Islamabad have given him assurance of a meeting between his supporters and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He revealed it while talking to media outside a session court in Lahore where interim bails for him and his son Ali Tareen have been extended.

Tareen said that he intended to hold a Iftar party for his supporters earlier this month but some people, he did not name, contacted him and told that his group would be meeting with the premier in a few days.

When questioned about a committee formed by the premier to meet the estranged leaders of the party, the sugar baron said that his group will only meet to Imran Khan.

Saying fake cases were registered against him, Tareen said that the matters under probe are related to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), adding they have nothing to do with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He hoped that he will get justice from the court.

Both Tareen and his son appeared in the sessions court on Thursday where Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain presided heard their bail pleas. Some PTI lawmakers from Punjab were also present in the court.

The court extended the bail and ordered the FIA to conclude its probe as soon as possible.

Tareen, son Ali Tareen booked in fraud, money laundering case

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Jahangir Khan Tareen, an estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his son Ali Tareen over alleged involvement in financial misappropriation.

The case was registered by the FIA Lahore on March 22 under sections 406, 420, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, accusing both father-son duos of fraud involving Rs3.14 billion, local media reported.

According to the FIR, Jahangir Tareen illegally transferred shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML) owned by his son and other relatives.

Saying the fraudulent investment was made for personal gains, the FIR said that the same firm was used for money laundering of around Rs3 billion.

The FIR also explains when and how FPML was made back in 1991.

The business tycoon however has rejected the allegations as baseless, adding that the accounts of his companies had also been validated by the private audit firm.

He maintained that the shares were transferred to the FPML in the accordance with the law.

Jahangir Tareen landed in hot waters when Prime Minister Imran Khan last year ordered the FIA to probe the sugar crisis and determine the elements involved in it.

