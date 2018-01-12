Jahangir Tareen files review petition against SC disqualification verdict

ISLAMABAD : Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen on Friday filed an appeal against the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify him under Article 62 of the Constitution.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had disqualified Tareen on December 15 as it announced its decision on the petition filed against the former PTI leader by Hanif Abbasi, a leader of the ruling PML-N.

The court had found Tareen to be dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of Representation of People Act (ROPA) on one count among the multiple charges brought against him. Abbasi had also filed a petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, which was rejected by the SC.

Shortly after the decision was announced, PTI chief Imran Khan had said that the party would file a review petition against the verdict. Tareen, disappointed with the decision, had flown the UK with his family. Sources had said at the time that Tareen would not return for a year and it was suggested that he would not challenge the apex court’s decision.

On Friday, however, Tareen filed a review petition in the court along with an affidavit, which states that Tareen did not intentionally conceal assets in his nomination papers.

It added that The Random Trust ? which was established in 2011 and came into question several times during the hearing of the case against Tareen ? was formed so that the former PTI leader could provide a house for his children in Britain.

The affidavit said that Tareen had appointed himself and his wife as beneficiaries of the trust as a protective measure.

In the statement, Tareen said that he has four children all of whom are independent.

Orignally published by INP