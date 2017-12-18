Jahangir Tareen arrives in London on ’10-day vacation’

LONDON : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen arrived in London on ’10-day vacation’, following his disqualification as a lawmaker by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment on Friday, had said that Tareen had pleaded guilty to insider trading and ruled that he cannot be termed honest and stands disqualified for life. It had also said the PTI leader used suspicious terms in his statements to the court, besides not declaring his offshore company.

Having arrived in London, the PTI leader said he would think about filing an appeal against the apex court verdict upon his return to country after the vacation.

“I will continue to work with Imran Khan as a party worker,” he said, adding that individuals come and go, but it does not make a difference to political parties.

To a question Tareen said he would hold consultation with Imran regarding vacant seat of PTI secretary general upon his return to Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP