Jahangir Khan offers advice on how Pakistan can regain squash glory

Former world no1 squash player Jahangir Khan has come forward and offered his sage advice to Pakistani players in order to help them regain the sport’s lost glory for the country.

The 59-year-old underlines dedication, passion, practice, and hard work as the basic pillars which will help the local talent earn recognition on the international stage.

The Nishan-e-Imtiaz recipient made the comments after the conclusion of the Men’s PSA Satellite Series.

The purpose of hosting the PSA Satellite events was to provide our players with a platform to enhance their international rankings and excel in international competitions abroad. This is the path that can lead them to reclaim lost squash glory, he was quoted as saying.

He also reiterated that there is unbound potential in Pakistani athletes which is needed to be polished.

Our country is brimming with exceptionally talented players across all sports. What we urgently need is to provide them with modern facilities and consistent participation in national and international events, he went on to add.

While Pakistan used to rule the sport of squash during the times of Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan, the country has fallen off the map in recent years.

Pakistan has no representation in the top 50 athletes of the sport with the highest-ranked player from the country being Muhammad Asim Khan who is ranked 68th in the world.

However, under the guidance of past legends and with improvement in the infrastructure Pakistan can hope of regaining its lost place in the sport once again.