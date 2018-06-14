Jahangir Jadoon hired as new legal counsel for Nawaz in NAB references

ISLAMABAD : Former prime Minister Nawaz Sharif‘s newly hired lawyer, Jahangir Jadoon on Thursday submitted the power of attorney on behalf of Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield property reference.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing of the Avenfield references.

Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz failed to appear before the court due to ailing health.

Judge Muhammad Bashir gave last chance to Pervaiz for concluding arguments in the case on June 19.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar while expressing resentment over the lawyer’s absence maintained that the party is using delaying tactics.

“He says in media that the trial is being delayed. This is not the way to handle a case.

Amjad Pervaiz had set today’s hearing for arguments. If the lawyers cannot continue the case, they should call in the suspects to fight it themselves,” he criticized.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till June 19.