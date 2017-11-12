Jahangir Badar’s death anniversary today

City Reporter

The first death anniversary of former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Jahangir Badar will be observed on November 12 (Sunday) at his residence, here.

Zulfikar Ali Badar, his son, told media that Quran Khawani and Dua for the departed sould will be held at Late Jahangir Badar’s residence in Ali Town, Thokar Niaz Beg.

Senator Jahangir Badar (1944-2016), known as a die-hard political worker, served as Chairperson Senate’s Committee on Parmliamenatry Affairs, member of Senate committees on Foreign Affairs.

Petroleum and Natural Resources, Law and Justice besides being the provincial head of the PPP in Punjab.

Jahangir Badar was in the vanguard of the political struggle against dictatorship in the country.

He served long terms behind the bar during the Zia-ul-Haq and Pervaiz Musharraf’s dictatorial regimes.

Jahangir Badar served as federal minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources.

Housing and Works, Science and Technology in the Benazir Bhutto government after being elected to the National Assembly in 1988.

He was again given the portfolio of federal Minister for Political Affairs and Religious Affairs after being elected to the Senate of Pakistan in 1994.

Badar was re-elected to the Senate of Pakistan in March 2009 as PPP candidate.

He was the Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party since 1999 when he died of cardiac arrest on November 13, 2016 in Lahore.