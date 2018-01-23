Jaguar Land Rover to cut output due to Brexit

London

Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will temporarily reduce production at its northern English car plant in Halewood later this year in response to weakening demand due to Brexit and tax hikes on diesel cars.

Jaguar Land Rover’s sales in Britain and Europe were flat in 2017 and it expects tough conditions to continue, the company’s sales director said earlier this month.

The Halewood plant, which builds Range Rover models, is one of the Indian-owned automaker’s three production sites in Britain, which together build nearly one in three of the country’s roughly 1.7 million cars.

“Ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit is being felt by customers at home and in Europe,” the company said on Monday. “Concern around the future of petrol and diesel engines.—Reuters