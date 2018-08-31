Jaffer Business Systems partners with SAP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and SAP have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). According to the MoU, JBS has partnered with SAP for providing licensing, implementation and support services in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, there are number of public and private sector companies which are now relaying on SAP’s enterprise solutions. This number has been growing steadily over the years. Seeing this progressive growth, JBS has come together with SAP in order to play a key role in helping organizations succeed. Having becoming a partner of SAP, JBS will help companies identify, buy, implement, and run the SAP solutions that best fit their unique needs.

Veqar ul Islam, Director and CEO of JBS, while expressing his views on the occasion said, “Jaffer Business Systems is committed to improving businesses by integrating latest technology and providing innovative solutions. Being amongst the top technology contributors in Pakistan, JBS has partnered with SAP so that it can play its role in order to harness the entrepreneurial culture in the country. SAP, has shown promising success over the years by helping clients discover their competitive edge. Through this collaboration we aim to provide our clients with improved productivity and transform their businesses.”

Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director of SAP, said, “SAP-qualified partner-package solutions are built for local customers. These integrated solutions work as a leverage for our market-leading software and lets us innovate together with a SAP partner such as JBS. As a result we are able to offer low risk with high predictability, along with value for money and time. Working with a SAP partner is a smart and simple choice for businesses, regardless of their industry.”

