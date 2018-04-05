Jaffer Business Systems introduces ‘Hysab Kytab’ app at the DigiBAP Summit

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jaffer Business Systems has introduced their most innovative mobile application “Hysab Kytab” for the first time, which is aimed at making the lives of people easier. The Director and CEO of Jaffer Business Systems, Veqar ul Islam presented this application at the second Digital and Mobile Payments Summit 2018, held in Karachi.

On this occasion, Veqar ul Islam gave a presentation on ‘Globalizing Fintech’, in which he shed light on digitalization and where Pakistan stands. While speaking about the application, he mentioned that Hysab Kytab is Pakistan’s first budgeting app and aone-stop solution for all money matters. It has also achieved a phenomenal rating in Pakistan and globally, acquiring its place in the top 50 applications globally.

Expressing his views, Veqar said: “While we intend to launch the product during next few months, but the uptake while in Beta Phase has encouraged us further on our vision for Hysab Kytab ‘to become Pakistan’s first Global Product’. Currently the product is available on Android, but by April 15th, the Beta version will be available for IOS/Apple devices as well. The product aims to reduce usage of paper in homes and integrate all financial and transactions requirement of a home user under a single platform”.

The conference comprised sessions from renowned industry experts. The session ‘Smart Data – Unlocking Big Data Value’ features various leading industry experts. It was chaired and moderated by Veqar us Islam. Amongst the panellists, the technology experts were Abid Zaidi, Country GM, Microsoft and Saquib Ahmad, Country MD, SAP. From the banking sector, there was Kashif Gaya, Head E-Banking, Faysal Bank Ltd, while the telecom sector was represented by Shan Haq, Senior Advisor Regulatory Affairs, Telenor.

The 2nd Digital Banking and Mobile Payments Summit 2018 (DigiBAP) included over 250 participants who gathered to get insights from more than 20 CEOs and C-level executives of banks, telecom companies, regulators and fintechs, from across Pakistan and abroad.