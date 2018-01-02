Jadhav’s rights as prisoner, but what about Kashmiri prisoners’ sufferings?: Yasin

Srinagar

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, as a ‘common Kashmiri’ wrote an open letter to Union External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj highlighting plight of Kashmiri prisoners while standing for rights of alleged Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav as prisoner.

“Respected Sushma Swaraj Jee, in public life, from time to time, it becomes necessary to converse one’s insights, apprehensions and worries to others in public life on imperative issues of our time in an open and honest manner.

It is in this long tradition of public communication between individuals and in a spirit of honesty, frankness, that I address your good self through this open letter.

I am penning down these lines not as a political campaigner but as a common individual, a prisoner, who has served many years of his life in Indian jails and is still forced to endure this torment on daily basis here in Jammu Kashmir,” Malik writes in letter.—NNI