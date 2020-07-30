Jadhav’s legal representative IHC to hear govt plea on August 3

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday has constituted a bench to hear the plea submitted by the federal government under a Presidential Ordinance for the appointment of legal representation for Indian spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav against his sentence. According to details, the bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will conduct proceedings on the petition on August 3.

Earlier on July 22, 2020, the government had approached the court stating that Kulbhushan, who was involved in several terrorist activities in Pakistan, had refused to file plea against his sentence. The agent cannot appoint lawyer in Pakistan without assistance from India, it read.

On July 2, 2020, Pakistan had decided to grant third consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav following his refusal to file review petition against his sentence. On July 16, 2020, Indian Charge d’affaires reached the Foreign Office as New Delhi accepted Pakistan’s offer to give second consular access to Jadhav. The place where the agent was kept had been declared as sub-jail.