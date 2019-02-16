Jadhav’s case

Ahead of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) due on Feb 18, a Pakistani delegation has left for The Hague. The oral proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will commence from February 18 before the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May the same year against the verdict. Indian team will present its arguments on the case from February 18, while the Pakistani team will be given a chance to present their case on February 20.

The diplomatic sources said that the Pakistani lawyers will submit their statement in response to India’s arguments on February 21. Sources said that India has not yet provided evidence of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s retirement. He was a serving officer of Indian Navy when caught from Balochistan instead of Iran as claimed by India. It is important to note that being a terrorist his case does not fall under Vienna Convention, that’s why councillor access was not granted and his fair trial was done under Military Court which is challengeable in any civilian court of Pakistan.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

