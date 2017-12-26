Jadhav meets wife, mother in Islamabad

Indian spy admits his link with RAW, involvement in terror incidents

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The mother and wife of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav met him at the office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday amid strict security.

The meeting started at 2:18pm and lasted almost 40 minutes, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Indian diplomats, including Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, accompanied Jadhav’s family and were present during the meeting, which was conducted in a specially prepared room via an intercom through a glass partition.

Foreign Office Director India desk Dr Fareha was also present during the meeting.

Jadhav’s mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav underwent a security check before being taken to the room for their meeting, the FO spokesperson added.

In a video message, Jadhav thanked Pakistan’s government for setting up the meeting. “Thankful to the government of Pakistan for this kindness.”

He also confessed that he worked for Indian intelligence agency RAW, adding that he entered Pakistan through Iran. He shared that he was arrested by Pakistan’s security agencies from Balochistan.

Addressing a news conference after Kulbushan’s meeting with his family members, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said it was not the Indian spy’s last meeting.

“This meeting has nothing to do with the case pending before the International Court of Justice or with politics,” Dr Faisal said.

Jadhav’s wife and mother were both our guests, he said, adding: “They came and left in an honourable fashion.”

The FO spokesperson described the Indian spy as “the face of Indian terrorism in Pakistan” and detailed his confessions before the press.

Jadhav had admitted to involvement in the assassination of senior superintendent of police Chaudhry Mohammed Aslam Khan in Karachi in 2014, the targeting of Frontier Works Organisation activities in Balochistan, and improvised explosive device attacks in Quetta, Turbat and other cities in Balochistan, the FO spokesperson said.

The spy also confessed to supporting the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other groups, especially in the attack on the Mehran Naval Base, various radar installations and the Sui gas pipeline attack, all of which were directly funded by Indian intelligence agency Research Analysis Wing, Dr Faisal said.

The FO spokesperson said India had been presented with a copy of the passport in Jadhav’s possession when he was arrested. The passport showed he had travelled in and out of India 17 times, he added.

“Indian silence is telling,” he asserted. “There is a list of 15 names we have given to India asking for details on them.”

After completion of the investigation into Jadhav, Pakistan offered to allow his wife to visit him, after which India requested that his mother also be permitted to meet him, the FO spokesperson said.

Indian High Commissioner JP Singh, who accompanied Avanti and Chetankul Jadhav, was present outside the meeting room and did not hear the conversation that took place between the family members, Dr Faisal said. The FO spokesperson said Pakistan would have liked if Jadhav’s wife and mother had spoken to Pakistani media.

“This was done in the spirit that Pakistan has nothing to hide and, like all of you, seeks the answers to many questions that remain unanswered,” he added.

“Let me be very clear that Pakistan permitted the Indian request totally on humanitarian grounds in line with Islamic principles and teachings. Islam is a religion of peace and it was a gesture of good faith and compassion,” he said. “One good deed should beget another, and such a decision should serve as a template for others to follow, including in Indian Occupied Kashmir, where innocent blood continues to be spilled,” he suggested.