Jadhav to meet wife, mother today

Islamabad

The convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will meet his wife and mother today in the federal capital.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav’s wife and mother would return to India after the meeting the same day.

Pakistan had cautioned Indian government on Saturday over convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with wife and mother as offered by Pakistan in November on humanitarian grounds. Islamabad sought a clear reply from Indian government over its humanitarian offer by midnight that day or the offer would be withdrawn.

The government need to finalise arrangements for the meeting after India’s reply. The spy who was tried by a military court and sentenced to death in late 2016 is needed to be shifted to Foreign Office for the meeting and security arrangements in this regard to be ensured.

However, Indian government has delayed a clear response over the issue for weeks after Pakistan extended the offer on “purely humanitarian grounds”.

A diplomatic official from the Indian High Commission in Pakistan would accompany Jadhav from the airport till the end of the meeting.

Jadhav, an in-service Indian navy officer had illegally crossed into Pakistan from Iran and confessed to have been tasked by Indian intelligence agency to damage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and fan unrest in Balochistan and parts of Pakistan.

He was apprehended hours after his entry in Pakistan on March 3, 2016.

Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced the spy to death however the issue was taken to International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this year which stayed his execution.

Pakistan and India have filed replies with the ICJ and the case is under hearing.—NNI