Jadhav: Indian blue bird

Apropos to the report in the Indian news website ‘The Quint’, which notes that two former RAW senior officers, including one secretary who headed India’s external intelligence agency after 2008, said that the “proposal to recruit Jadhav for operations, whatever it’s worth, was ridiculous.” It is important to note that Pakistan already said that Jadhav is a RAW agent and was arrested from its Balochistan province. He was sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. However, India asserted that Jadhav a “former naval officer-turned-businessman,” was “abducted” by Pakistan from Iran.

Ironically, the media outlet drew strong backlash for the story with some of extremist Hindu activists calling for boycott of the Quint. The story on Kulbhushan Jadhav has been retracted. The Quint is rechecking some of the information mentioned in the article thequnit.com said of the report titled “Two Ex-RAW Chiefs Did Not Want Kulbhushan Jadhav Recruited As Spy.” Moreover, Journalist Chandan Nandy who filed the story is missing/gone in hiding, was last spotted at Khan Market Delhi and since then has been untraceable for family and friends. It has proved that Jhadav was a top gun of RAW, funded to a tune of 500 million USDs with a strategic mission to achieve defined RAW objectives within Pakistan.

ANZA KANWAL

Rawalpindi

