Jadhav case typifies elements out to disturb region: Qureshi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the forces that do not want to see Pakistan stable try to harm the country through various ways.

“The case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is before you. The whole nation knows how he was arrested,” Qureshi said, adding that these elements sometimes incite sectarianism and cover up terrorism.

He said India violates the Line of Control to divert attention from the rights violations and the worst curfew imposed in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The foreign minister said Pakistan has repeatedly informed the international community that India is looking for an excuse for a false flag operation.

“The international community must take notice of this whole situation,” Qureshi said. “When the world demands Pakistan to play its role for peace and stability in the region, we sincerely play our conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process, which is being appreciated.”

Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and fully supports the intra-Afghan dialogue to move forward.

He said the world knows that Pakistan has cleared its tribal areas of terrorists.

“The steps taken by Pakistan on the domestic front are unprecedented. Pakistan has taken a number of steps to combat money laundering and terror financing,” he added.

Qureshi urged the international community to take note of the ill intentions of these elements trying to destabilise the region.