JAC concerned over VC LUMHS incompetence

Hyderabad

The senior faculty, officers and employees of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro have expressed their concern over alleged incompetence of Vice Chancellor of the varsity regarding inability to take timely decisions with respect to non fulfillment of demands placed by Joint Action Committee.

According to a press release, they expressed such concern while addressing the rally which taken out from academic building on Thursday under the banner of Joint Action Committee in which a senior faculty member also threatened to submit her resignation if relevant authorities failed to fulfill demands of the committee.

The participants of the rally have demanded the implementation of the recommendations made by a high level committee and tabled to the office of the Vice Chancellor LUMHS.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp