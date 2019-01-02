JAC announces protest against illegal occupation of QAU land

During an emergency meeting of Joint Action Committee comprising of representatives of Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association(QAUAA) and Academic Staff Association QAU Islamabad has announced movement for end of illegal occupation of 298 acres of precious land of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, one of the prestigious and top ranked higher education of Pakistan.

It was decided that all possible options will be utilized for end of illegal occupation of QAU land.

It was also decided that a protest would be staged today at 2 pm in front of press club Islamabad.

The meeting also expressed serious concerns that despite passage of another year, no concrete step has been undertaken to get QAU land evacuated by the illegal occupants. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp