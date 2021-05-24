Jabran Niaz – A Pakistani entrepreneur among top 10 Amazon sellers

The US Embassy in Islamabad has recently appreciated a Pakistani businessman, Jabran Niaz, for being among the top ten sellers of Amazon, an American multinational technology company focuses on e-commerce.

Niaz runs a company named Utopia Deals that also has a store on Amazon. Annual sales of his firm, which has 6 million customers, reached $360 million in 2020.

“#DidYouKnow Jabran Niaz, a Pakistani businessman, CEO of Utopia Deals, is among the top 10 sellers on Amazon?

“Niaz’s company’s annual sales reached $360 million in 2020. His company has over 6 million customers. Well done, Jabran!” tweeted the embassy.

#DidYouKnow Jabran Niaz, a Pakistani businessman, CEO of Utopia Deals, is among the top 10 sellers on Amazon?

Niaz’s company’s annual sales reached $360 million in 2020. His company has over 6 million customers. Well done, Jabran!#AAPIHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/eugncrSz3s — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) May 24, 2021

Utopia Deals has more than 70 million product views along with its global presence in the 5 continents and 11 countries of the world.

Last week, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood announced that Amazon had officially added Pakistan to its list of sellers.

In a tweet announcing the development, he said: “It is a big accomplishment for our e-commerce and will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved.”

Dawood also shared a message from Amazon International Seller Services Vice President Eric Broussard, stating: “We are eager to work with Pakistan’s dynamic business community, including small and medium-sized sellers, and help connect them with customers around the globe”.

The move has enabled Pakistani firms to create IDs using their Pakistani details, including Pakistani banks.

It will also connect small and medium enterprises, youth, and women entrepreneurs with the global market.

Before the announcement of listing Pakistani in the sellers’ list, some local companies are already carrying out business activities on the e-commerce sites from their overseas offices.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/fm-lauds-diplomatic-team-over-pakistans-addition-to-amazon-sellers-list/