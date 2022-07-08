Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will contest the Wimbledon final in a bid to secure their first grand slam title.

Jabeur ended the dream run of her friend Tatjana Maria 6-2 3-6 6-1 to become the first Arab woman to reach a grand slam final.

Coming into the contest as a clear favorite, Jabeur made intentions clear by crafting three break chances in the very first game. Though unable to do so, she did break Maria in the third and seventh games to easily win the first set.

The German refused to give up that easily and broke for a 3-1 lead in the second and held on to that advantage to draw level when the third seed sliced yet another backhand into the net.

But world no.2 remained composed and found her range again to seal the win with a comfortable third set to reach her first grand slam final.

Jabeur’s opponent in that contest will be Elena Rybakina who put on a clinical display to take out an in-from former champion Simona Halep and reach her first grand slam final as well.

Rybakina romped to a 6-3, 6-3 win which not many would have predicted.

The 17th seed Kazakh used her most potent weapon, the serve, to her advantage as Halep never had enough time to win big points. Constantly under pressure, Halep’s double faults at key movements did not help her cause.

Despite not having dropped a set and a 12-match win-streak Halep wilted against the pummeling forehands of Rybakina.

Jabeur holds a 2-1 head-to-head record over Rybakina before the Wimbledon Final decides who wins their nation’s first grand slam.