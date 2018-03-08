JA Zaman Memorial Open golf championship gets underway

Lahore

Country’s top notch golfers will show case their talent and technique in the JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship which swings into action here tomorrow, Thursday at Lahore gymkhana course.

This was stated by Shaukat Javed,Convenor Golf ,Lahore gymkhana golf club at a press conference held on Wednesday at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club and attended by Hamid Zaman,Head of the Zaman Family,Tariq Zaman,the younger son,Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed ,Director Media and Col (r) Tahir Khan,Manager Golf.

Shaukat Javed further said that this Open Golf Championship is given total support by the Zaman Family who ensures that this championship is held in a way that J. A. Zaman, an icon of excellence would have liked.

All the ingredients of the championship are remarkable, the players the golf course, the arrangements and of course the quality of competition. It would be pertinent to highlight and share that during his lifetime late JA Zaman was regarded as a supporter of sports activity and he was associated with golf at Lahore Gymkhana for over 55 plus years of his 97 years of life.

Hamid Zaman stated that the foremost positive aspect of the J A Zaman Open Golf Championship is that the top golf professionals of the country are eligible to participate. As a result they get an opportunity to perform well and add to their earnings and for most of these golf professionals it is a question of basic livelihood also. Hamid Zaman also committed that they are going to set up a fund for the welfare of the caddies, their training education and health care.

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed highlighted that for the professional golf players of Pakistan, ample are the cash prizes for the top performers, besides non cash awards for the participating amateurs. The prize money is Rs 1.7 million which is Rs 200,000 more than the previous year to be distributed amongst thirty five top position holders. And another attraction is a CAR for a hole in one.

He further said that there is also an event for the Junior Professionals. Age eligibility for Junior Professionals is 23 years and the prize money is Rs 150,000.

As for Senior Professionals the age criteria is 50 years and above. Most of the senior professionals taking part in this championship are players who have performed at the National level during their youthful days. Prize Money allocated for them is Rs 200,000/-

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed stated that the top ranked golf professionals taking part in this competition in their order of ranking are

Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad),Matloob Ahmed (Islamabad) , Mohammad Munir (Islamabad), Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana), Waheed Baloch (Karachi), Shafiq Masih (Gymkhana) , Hamza Amin (Islamabad) , Mohammad Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club, Karachi) , Talib Hussain (Islamabad) and Mohammad Asif (Raya).

Notable amongst the amateurs participating in this championship are Ahmad Baig , Muhammad Rehman,Ghazanfar Mehmood, Wazir Ali, Zunair Aleem Khan, Salman Jehangir, Imran Ahmad, Saqib Tufail, Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar and Ahmad.—APP