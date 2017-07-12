J Salik demands to shift Liaquatabad police station

Staff Reporter

Convener World Minorities Alliance & Organizer Awami Maseeha Party Mr. J Salik said that we always complaint for the performance of institutions which is somehow true and a separate issue but did we ever noticed the worst condition of them.

He said that I visited a police station in Lahore after more than twenty two years and it made me embarrassed when I look at the worst condition of Liaquatabad Police Station.

This police station is handling a large area in Lahore but it is situated in flats and it consists of only two rooms, it’s really very hard to reach there and if one is done there is no space to stand even. He told that there are three hundred churches come under this police station and Itfaq Hospital is also under its constituency but government is paying no attention on it.

Convener World Minorities Alliance said that we read and hear every day the new claims of government Punjab regarding police stations that we have done this and that but after watching the condition of this police station it’s not hard to imagine the condition of others.

J Salik said that after asking about this police station it came to know that it is situated here on the same place and in same condition for last ten years when people have done many developments in these ten years but we are just singing the word development. He demanded that do develop the Liaquatabad police station on priority basis, shift it to a better and easy going place immediately and provide all the necessary facilitations to this police station.