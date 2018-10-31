Izhaan can be a world beater in his chosen sport

Sania-Shoaib son will be a sports person, predicts astrologer

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

India’s Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik’s first newly born baby boy will be a sports person, predicts Greenstone Lobo, who is a modern astrologer with a scientific approach to astrology. Speaking exclusively after seeing the horoscope, he exclaimed, “Wow! What an horoscope!”.

Sania Mirza delivered a baby boy at 6.20 am on Tuesday (October 30, 2018) at the Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad and the family has named him Izhaan. “Izhaan will grow up to be an attractive person as he has Venus in its own house the first house of personality”. “A Scorpio kid, he will be intelligent and passionate”, the astrologer added.

“The extraordinary combination of Planet-X (2007 RH283) and Planet-Z (2008 FC76) in his eighth house indicates he will be a sports person. His exalted Mars indicates extraordinary stamina and power”. “His exalted Uranus in the 7th house indicates that he can be a world beater in his chosen sport”, Lobo predicts. Lobo’s methodology is based on over twenty-five years of intense scientific research into astrology – both Indian and Western.

Many of Lobo’s predictions in sports and politics have been proven right. In 2014, he predicted Virat Kohli to be the successful skipper and results are there for everyone to see. “Virat Kohli is not the next Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni. He is original in every possible way. He will lead from the front and extra responsibility (of captaincy) will spur him on to do greater things with the bat”, he had said then.

In 2014, Lobo predicted beginning of Dhoni’s decline and in 2015, he also predicted “Dhoni’s best as captain is over”. In 2014, Lobo predicted on N. Srinivasan : “Srini’s fall will be as steep as his rise”. He had also predicted, “Once gone, Srini won’t make a comeback”. “Yuvraj Singh will not justify his huge sum”, Lobo had predicted about his IPL appearance. Few of Lobo’s predictions, though, have gone other way.

Share on: WhatsApp