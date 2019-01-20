IWMB recovers dead leopard at Trail 6

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has recovered the body of a male leopard that died of a bullet wound, from the top Bhudoban point of Trail 6 in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to IWMB Assistant Director Sakhawat Ali, the dead wildcat was found by a ranger while patrolling in the National Park on January 12. Its autopsy, which was carried out on Monday (January 14), revealed that it was fired at by a 12-bore caliber AAA cartridge by some unknown suspects, he said while talking to APP.

He said investigation was underway to arrest the culprits while a First Investigation Report (FIR) would also be lodged to expedite the process.

The IWMB official said the board with the technical assistance of World Wildlife Fund (WWF)- Pakistan was working to implement the latest site patrolling and monitoring mechanism which was helpful in curbing illegal hunting and trespassing of the National Park to catch unique species of wildlife (poaching) for trade purposes.

He said the IWMB lacked of funds and proper gears for implementing the Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool (SMART) application to stop poaching and illegal wildlife trade in the country.—APP

