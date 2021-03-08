IWD2021 – Top military commander pays immense respect & gratitude to Pakistani women

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistani women have contributed immensely for glory and honour of our nation and they deserve our immense respect and gratitude.

In his message on the eve of the International Women’s Day, the top military commander said women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity.

“Women are also at forefront against COVID,” he added.

The message was shared by ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on his Twitter account.

“Pakistani women contributed immensely 4 glory & honour of our nation. They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity. They deserve our immense respect & gratitude” COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 8, 2021

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields across the globe. The day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8.

This year’s theme for the International Women’s Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.