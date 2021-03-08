IWD 2021 – WHO hails Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin among ‘great women leaders’ 

ISLAMABAD – As International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021 across the world including Pakistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday hailed Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s untiring efforts in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha G Mahipala in a statement said, “Overall, women’s role has been exemplary during the pandemic in healthcare settings around the globe. The day reminds us to honor women who have rendered extraordinary services to humanity during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

He said, “In recognition of Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s untiring services during the pandemic, we are pleased to acknowledge her among great women leaders in the fight against COVID-19.”

The WHO official said that this is in consonance with the 2021 UN theme for International Women Day, ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’.”

He said, “She has provided great leadership in the crisis and remains on the frontlines of this combat. For the medical fraternity in Pakistan and around the world, Dr. Yasmin Rashid stands out as an outstanding individual who has saved thousands of lives through effective leadership. As it is all about leadership and COVID-19, she definitely deserves to acknowledged and honored.”

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), battled with the pandemic leading her team from front in the country’s largest province in terms of population.

The retired professor of King Edward Medical University is known for effectively leading the Corona Pandemic response in Punjab.

Under her effective leadership, the province managed to record 29 percent of cases reported in the country. Punjab also set up 1000-bed field hospital and numbers of quarantine centers on emergency basis to accommodate the COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin has thanked the WHO for extending support to Pakistan and especially to Punjab government during the pandemic.