IWCCI to organize Women in business festival

Islamabad

Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) will organize “Women in Business Festival (WIBFEST”) today here at Lok Virsa. The festival aimed to encourage women entrepreneurs in the country. Women participants from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Sailkot, Peshawar, Mardan and Faisalabad will attend the event. These women are involved in creative businesses. The event will also have fun filled activities for kids and also different food display by these women entrepreneurs other than conventional products. This event will also encourage young women in business activities.—APP