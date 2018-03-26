THE man was crying! “What happened?” I asked. “I can’t take it anymore Bob, looks like I’ve really run out of luck! I started this new business, put all my money into it, worked hard, and now I don’t have a pie! The credit card company calls me up everyday! My suppliers threaten me, the banks have taken back my car and I’m afraid to look at my family, in case they think I am a failure! I’m a failure!”

“No, you’re not!” I said. “What do you know Bob?” he cried. “I’ve been there too!” I said quietly, “I know what it’s like to hit rock bottom!”

The man looked at me, “You?” He asked incredulously. “Yes,” I said, “I’ve been worse than what you’ve been through and I’ve cried like you!” “You?” he asked again and it was he that put an arm around me, “so you know what it is?”

“And I know you can come out of it,” I said quietly, “and one day you’ll be telling another friend what I’m telling you, that you’ve been there too! I believe God sends people through difficult situations to be able to empathise later to others who go through them!” There was a smile in my friend’s eyes. I had empathized with him.

All around us are episodes of loneliness, heartbreak, grief and other human hurts that create powerful suffering, but I’ve found out that empathy can soothe those hurts and inspire the suffering person to recover quickly. He or she knows that others share in those hurts; that they’ve been there too!

Empathy can create comfort where heartache exists. Empathy can give you eyes that see and ease the loneliness in a person who may be alone in a party or other social event or it can offer bus fare to the drunk whose last coins rolled into the street drain and who with tears asked, “Now God how will I get home?” And the good Lord smiled as He sent you to him.

Empathy impels you to stay at your gate and talk with a lonely neighbour who yearns for companionship, even though your favourite TV program has started and you can hear your favourite actor’s voice calling you in.

Empathy dilutes hurt and spreads comfort. It makes us kin to strangers, and friends to enemies!

Haven’t you felt the grief of a person you don’t like, heard he has lost a parent and called him up to talk with him, telling him you know what he is going through? Ah that’s empathy. It heals while it works.

I always wonder why I had to go through days of adversity and hurt, but then when I’m able to hold somebody’s hand and tell him I’ve been there too, and see comfort spreading into that person’s eyes, then do I know what the good Lord was doing, He was showing me how I would be able to say, “I’ ve been there too..!”

