Ivanka’s assistant tests positive

Washington

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has become the third staff member in the White House to be affected by the infection, CNN reported on Saturday. The assistant used to work in a personal capacity for US President Donald Trump’s daughter but she had not been around his family members in several weeks. According to the report, the assistant was not symptomatic and had been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution. However, Ivanka Trump and her [assistant’s husband] husband Jared Kushner both tested negative after their tests were conducted as precautionary measures on Friday, the report highlighted.— Web Desk