Ivan Nedelko (Russia), Lopez Perez (ESP) reaches in final of Shaheed BB Int’l Tennis

ISLAMABAD : Ivan Nedelko (Russia) and Lopez Perez (ESP) entered in the final of the men’s single of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Tournament at Islamabad Tennis Complex here.

Gleb Alekseenko(UKR)/Ivan Ponomarenko(RUS) and Lopez perez(ESP)/ Lozan Kristian(Rus) have also reached in the men’s double event. The final of men’s double will be played on Saturday(Dec. 23) while the final of men’s single will be held on Sunday (Dec. 24).

Results men’s single: In the first semi final, Ivan Nedelko (Russia) defeated Ergi Kirkin (Turkey) by 7-6(6), 2-6 and 6-4 while Lopez Perez (ESP) beat Peter Goldsteiner(AUT) by 6-1 and 6-1 in the second semi final.

Results men’s double: In the first semi final,Gleb Alekseenko(UKR)/Ivan Ponomarenko(RUS) by 6-0 and 6-4 while in the second semi final, Lopez perez(ESP)/ Lozan Kristian(Rus) beat Gelb Alekseenko(UKR)/ Ivan Ponomarenko(RUS) by 6-0, 4-6 and 10-6.

Orignally published by NNI