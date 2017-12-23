Ivan, Lopez in men’s singles of BB tennis final

Islamabad

Ivan Nedelko (Russia) and Lopez Perez (Esp) Friday made it into the final of the men’s single of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Tournament here at Islamabad Tennis Compl-

ex.

Gleb Alekseenko (Ukr), Ivan Ponomarenko (Russia) and Lopez Perez (Esp), Lozan Kristian (Russia) have also reached in the men’s double final event.

The final of men’s double will be played on Saturday while the final of men’s single will be held on Sunday.

In the first semi final, Ivan Nedelko (Russia) defeated Ergi Kirkin (Turkey) by 7-6(6), 2-6 and 6-4 while Lopez Perez (Esp) beat Peter Goldsteiner (Aut) by 6-1 and 6-1 in the second semi final.

Results men’s double: In the first semi final, Gleb Alekseenko (Ukr), Ivan Ponomarenko (Russia) by 6-0 and 6-4 while in the second semi final, Lopez Perez (Esp), Lozan Kristian (Russia) beat Gelb Alekseenko (Ukr), Ivan Ponomarenko (Russia) by 6-0, 4-6 and 10-6.—APP