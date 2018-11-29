IUCPSS to hold Int’l student convention on Dec 10

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) is poised to organize International Student Convention (ISC) and Expo-2018 on December 10 in the Federal Capital to revitalize the role of youth towards development, peace-building and achieving Sustainable.

The arrangements for organizing the first-ever largest ISC and Expo-2018 have been finalized during a meeting, chaired by IUCPSS Chairperson Dr Nasser Ali Khan on Thursday, a press release said.

