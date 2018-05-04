IUB VC opens engineering directorate

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur inaugurated the building of Engineering Directorate at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. On this occasion, he said that the university has completed four mega projects including buildings of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Campuses, Agriculture College and Faculty of Education while work is in progress on construction of academic blocks for faculty of Management Sciences and Civil Engineering Department as well as two hostels.

This project was approved from the federal government in 2015 and currently work is going on for completion of the project at fast speed. The university is also constructing two hostels from its own sources. Currently, 68 housing units of various categories are under construction while roads and footpaths of 6 kilometers length have been completed in the campuses. Abbasia Campus, Khawaja Farid Campus and both sub campuses have been secured by construction of standardized boundary walls.