IUB VC opens 10 most advanced labs in CED

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur inaugurated Civil Engineering Department at the University College of Engineering and Technology. This project completed at a cost of Rs90.436 million.

The Department of Civil Engineering (CED) houses 10 most advanced laboratories. Structure Laboratory has only servo hydraulic UTM (2000 kN) in Punjab which can perform tensile, compression, flexural/bending, shearing tests on metallic and non-metallic test pieces capable of generating complete stress-strain diagram/table in real time.

The laboratory can also provide testing on commercial basis to address the needs of construction industry of Southern Punjab in particular. Cement Testing Laboratory offers a comprehensive range of cement testing encompassing both physical and chemical cement testing. Survey Laboratory covers both basic and advanced surveying techniques for recording measurements.

These include precision laser distance meters and quality tapes to calculate horizontal measurements, digital theodolites to perform angular measurements, and automatic levels for elevation measurements.Concrete Laboratory includes a computer-controlled compression machine (5000 kN) and a universal flexure frame (200 kN).

This equipment can perform all of the tests needed to characterize a concrete mixture including compressive strength, splitting tensile strength, modulus of rupture, and modulus of elasticity. The laboratory is also equipped with Nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment used to evaluate concrete structures such as deep scanning metal locator.

