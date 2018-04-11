IUB VC new office opens at Baghdad Campus

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Newly built Vice Chancellor’s Office at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was inaugurated and became functional. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq said that office of the Vice Chancellor provides guidance to the University and formulates policies and supervises their implementations ensuring accountability and transparency.

He said that Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the main academic campus of the university had no proper Vice Chancellor’s Office. Keeping in view, this place located in center of the campus, selected to establish the VC Office, a few years back this place was being used as telephone exchange which later abandoned.