IUB, UoK agree to enhance research activities

Bahawalpur

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi have agreed to jointly promote academic and research activities including exchange of manpower and launch joint ventures in the field of Chemistry, Clinical and Eastern Medicine.

In this connection a ceremony was held at Abbasia Campus to sign MoU between the two institutions. Engr. Prof. Dr. AamirIjaz, Vice Chancellor, IUB and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary, Director, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences signed the document in the presence of faculty members and students. Both the organizations will promote exchange of faulty members, training of professionals, internships and collaboration in MPhil and PhD programmes.

Prof. Dr. ShaziaAnjum, Director, Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies thanked the Vice Chancellor for patronizing the curricular and co-curricular activities and supporting the initiative. Earlier, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary delivered extensive lecture in Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall.—PR

