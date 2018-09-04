IUB to plant 50,000 saplings

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Islamia University of Bahawalpur will plant 50,000 trees across the campuses under 10 Billion-Tsunami Plant for Pakistan Campaign. This was stated by Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur during a ceremony to kick start tree plantation campaign at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

He said that currently a massive tree planation campaign is going on in the country on the direction of our Prime Minister Imran Khan. The faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have also started an immense tree planation campaign in the University Campuses located in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan simultaneously.

He advised Estate Care, Farm Management and Forestry Departments of the University to grow such fruit and timber trees which are suitable in local climatic conditions and perform better in high temperature and water scarcity.

He expressed his pleasure on presence and participation of faculty and students in large number in tree planation event. He also distributed saplings among students and planted a tree in the lawn of faculty of education.

On this occasion, it was briefed that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has grown 42,000 trees during last three years including four orchids of pomegranate, falsa, mango and jaman while 182 acres barren land has been reclaimed and converted into lawns.

