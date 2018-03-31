IUB teacher presents paper at int’l conference

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Assistant Professor, Department of Library and Information Science has presented a research paper on “Proposed healthcare information outreach programme in primary and secondary healthcare of Punjab, Pakistan” co-authored by Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti in the “International Conference on Information Management and Processing” held in Imperial College, London. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, it is worth mentioning that Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti and Dr Salman Bin Naeem were included as Members of Technical Committee in the International Conference on Information Management and Processing. This conference brought together researchers, academicians, information professionals, computer scientist, ICT experts, knowledge managers and other professionals around the world to share their knowledge and experience in the field of information manageme