IUB, TB Control Programme hold seminar

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The College of Eastern Medicine, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with TB Control Programme, government of the Punjab organized a seminar to create awareness on case notification act. The speakers said that alternative medicines are effective in controlling tuberculosis. Experts of alternative medicine can play significant role in implementation of case notification act in TB controller programme.

The audience were also briefed about details case notification act. Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof Dr Saeed Ahmad, Principal College of Eastern Medicine, Dr Samia Khan.