IUB solar plant starts generating electricity

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) 2.5 MW solar power plant has started generating electricity. Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob while talking on the occasion of his visit to the project said that this project of the Punjab government was completed at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in a very short period of time.

The project will meet the energy needs of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and reduce dependence on the national grade. He said that at present the plant was producing full power and the project would save the university Rs. 7 billion annually.

He said that the project was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan during his visit to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and this project is part of a larger project of the Punjab government to convert universities to solar energy.

