IUB seminar speakers stress on decentralization

Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a seminar on the topic “Politics of Decentralization in Pakistan”.

The Seminar was attended by students and faculty members from several departments of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The seminar began with remarks from the seminar moderator, Dr. Ahsan Riaz, Assistant Professor Department of Political Science. Dr. Ahsan Riaz emphasized the topic’s significance and stated that decentralization is the need of time in federal system as a solution to autonomy grievances.

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Chairman Department of Political Science, University of the Gujrat, spoke about ‘Decentralization and sub-national Politics in Pakistan: Exploring Public Perspective’.

Meanwhile the closing ceremony of three-day National Seminar on Single National Curriculum organized by the Department of Education the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at the Main Auditorium, Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.