IUB research on Covid-19

Bahawalpur

Faculty and researchers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are continuing their research activities following all precautionary measures to protect themselves from COVID 19. Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has directed faculty and students to keep themselves active and productive while practicing social distancing. Curricular and co curricular activities are going on with full zeal. Faculty members at Department of Physics under the Chairman Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar working on research projects and displaying it on social media on topics related to Medical Physics, treatment of cancer radiotherapy, solving simultaneous equations, computation physics. Faculty and students of Department of Zoology under Chairperson Dr Nuzhat Sial is working on online courses on breaking the chain of COVID 19. —APP