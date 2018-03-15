IUB professor presents research paper at Melbourne

Bahawalpur

Dr. Abid Shahzad, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur presented his research paper on stress impact on school students’ learning performance at the 6th Asia Pacific Conference on Advanced Research held at Melbourne, Australia. The conference was attended by good number of participants from more than 30 countries around the world. In his research paper, Dr. Abid Shahzad focused that the academic stress plays a significant role as one of the motivating force for the academic achievements.—INP