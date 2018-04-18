IUB professor presents his papers

Bahawalpur

Dr. Muhammad Javed, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur presented his research paper on investigating factors affecting students’ subject selection at the 7th International Conference on Educational and Information Technology (ICEIT 2018) at University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

The conference was attended by various participants from more than 30 countries around the globe. In his research paper, Dr. Muhammad Javed concluded that multiple factors affect students’ choice of subjects at secondary school level. However, a large number of students select subjects without any guidelines.

Therefore, the students are suggested to consult with their teachers, parents, peers and school guidance counselors for the appropriate selection of their subjects, which is a critical task at this level.

The appropriate selection of subjects can lead students to the right choice of their career. Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) provided the travel grant to the scholar to participate in the conference.—PR