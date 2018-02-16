IUB organizes ‘World Childhood Cancer Day’

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Faculty of Pharmacy & Alternative Medicine the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized one-day seminar in connection with the ‘World Childhood Cancer Day’. The speakers emphasized the role of pharmacy profession and pharmacists in the cure and treatment of this fatal disease.

They further said that students of Pharmacy should learn the treatment schedule and focus to prepare the drug delivery system that can target the fatal cancer without damaging to the patient.

They praised leadership of Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor of the university, to provide the conducive environment of learning and research throughout the university. Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar appreciated the Pharmacy education society (PES) for arranging the event.